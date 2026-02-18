Wisconsin State Fair; Nelly takes Main Stage on Aug. 7

The Brief Nelly will perform at the Bank Five Nine Main Stage on Aug. 7. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 20. The 2026 Wisconsin State Fair will take place Aug. 6–16, 2026.



Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Wednesday, Feb. 18 that Nelly will perform at the Bank Five Nine Main Stage on Friday, Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Get tickets

What we know:

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $72, $77, $82 and $92. Each ticket includes admission to the 2026 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

Nelly

Tickets will be available for pre-sale on Thursday, Feb. 19 for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefiting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. This non-profit organization helps support the State Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair today by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.

The 2026 Wisconsin State Fair will take place Aug. 6–16, 2026.