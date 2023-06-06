Wisconsin State Fair: Ludacris takes Main Stage on Aug. 11, 2023

Wisconsin State Fair announced on Tuesday, June 6 that Ludacris with Symba will complete the robust lineup for the State Fair Main Stage with their show on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $40, $45, and $50. Each ticket includes admission to the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefiting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. This non-profit organization helps support State Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair today by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.