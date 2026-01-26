Wisconsin State Fair; Lindsey Stirling takes Main Stage on Aug. 14

article

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Monday, Jan. 26 that electronic violinist, dancer and artist Lindsey Stirling will perform at the Bank Five Nine Main Stage on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $56, $66, $71 and $81 and $1 from every ticket purchased will go towards Lindsey’s foundation, The Upside Fund, which focuses on equitable healthcare and medical debt relief, mental health access, and nutrition education and food justice.

Each ticket includes admission to the 2026 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale on Wednesday, Jan. 28 for Friends of the Fair, a membership that benefits the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation.

The 2026 Wisconsin State Fair will take place Aug. 6–16, 2026.