2024 Wisconsin State Fair: Lauren Daigle takes Main Stage, Aug. 9

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced Wednesday, Jan. 24 that contemporary Christian pop star Lauren Daigle will perform on the State Fair Main Stage on Friday, Aug. 9.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 26 at 10:00 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $59, $64, and $69.

Each ticket includes admission to the 2024 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefiting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. This non-profit organization helps support the State Fair and State Fair Park initiatives.

Become a Friend of the Fair today by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.