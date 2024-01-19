2024 Wisconsin State Fair: KIDZ BOP takes Main Stage, Aug. 6

article

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced Friday, Jan. 19 that KIDZ BOP Live 2024 will return to the State Fair Main Stage on Tuesday, Aug. 6 with an all-new show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for the show is reserved and tickets will be $30, $35, and $40. Each ticket includes admission to the 2024 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the fair park.

Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefiting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation.