Wisconsin State Fair; The Isley Brothers take Main Stage on Aug. 11
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Monday, May 11 that The Isley Brothers will perform at the Bank Five Nine Main Stage on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
The Commodores will kick off the evening.
Get tickets
What we know:
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 15 at 10 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $56, $61, $66 and $76.
Each ticket includes admission to the 2026 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.
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Tickets will be available for pre-sale on Thursday, May 14 for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefiting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. This non-profit organization helps support the State Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair today by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.
The 2026 Wisconsin State Fair will take place Aug. 6–16, 2026.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin State Fair.