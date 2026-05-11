Wisconsin State Fair; The Isley Brothers take Main Stage on Aug. 11

The Brief The Isley Brothers will perform at the Bank Five Nine Main Stage on Aug. 11. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 15. The 2026 Wisconsin State Fair will take place Aug. 6–16, 2026.



Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Monday, May 11 that The Isley Brothers will perform at the Bank Five Nine Main Stage on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

The Commodores will kick off the evening.

Get tickets

What we know:

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 15 at 10 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $56, $61, $66 and $76.

Each ticket includes admission to the 2026 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

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Tickets will be available for pre-sale on Thursday, May 14 for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefiting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. This non-profit organization helps support the State Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair today by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.

The 2026 Wisconsin State Fair will take place Aug. 6–16, 2026.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin State Fair.



