Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin State Fair hiring event set for June 6; what you need to know

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair
Published June 3, 2026 9:22 AM CDT
Published June 3, 2026 9:22 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • The Wisconsin State Fair is hiring for its upcoming season.
    • Jobseekers who are at least 16 years old should attend the Job Fair.
    • If hired, employees are required to be available to work all 11 days. 

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Fair is fast-approaching, and it's looking to hire the team for the 11-day event.

Those interested can attend a job fair on Saturday, June 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the State Fair Expo Center in West Allis.

If hired, employees are required to be available to work all 11 days (Aug. 6 – 16, 2026) of the Wisconsin State Fair. Jobseekers who are at least 16 years old. 

Jobs available

  • Admissions – Concert Ushers, Ticket Sellers and Ticket Takers
  • Facility Services – Laborers
  • Public Safety – Public Safety Officers

There will be on-site interviews where applicants will complete employment documents upon a successful interview. All applicants 18+ will need to pass a criminal background check. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Attendees should enter Wisconsin State Fair Park at Gate 4, Gate 5 or walk in through the pedestrian entrance at the corner of South 84th Street and West Greenfield Avenue.

Attendess should bring the folllowing

  • Resume – employment applications will be available for those who do not bring a resume
  • Proof of eligibility to work in the U.S. (documents for I-9 verification)Driver License/ID Card, Birth Certificate, School ID, etc.
  • Driver License/ID Card, Birth Certificate, School ID, etc.
  • Social Security Card (for payroll purposes)
  • A winning attitude and a smile

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin State Fair. 

Wisconsin State FairWest AllisNews