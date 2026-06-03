Wisconsin State Fair hiring event set for June 6; what you need to know
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Fair is fast-approaching, and it's looking to hire the team for the 11-day event.
Those interested can attend a job fair on Saturday, June 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the State Fair Expo Center in West Allis.
If hired, employees are required to be available to work all 11 days (Aug. 6 – 16, 2026) of the Wisconsin State Fair. Jobseekers who are at least 16 years old.
Jobs available
- Admissions – Concert Ushers, Ticket Sellers and Ticket Takers
- Facility Services – Laborers
- Public Safety – Public Safety Officers
There will be on-site interviews where applicants will complete employment documents upon a successful interview. All applicants 18+ will need to pass a criminal background check.
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Attendees should enter Wisconsin State Fair Park at Gate 4, Gate 5 or walk in through the pedestrian entrance at the corner of South 84th Street and West Greenfield Avenue.
Attendess should bring the folllowing
- Resume – employment applications will be available for those who do not bring a resume
- Proof of eligibility to work in the U.S. (documents for I-9 verification)Driver License/ID Card, Birth Certificate, School ID, etc.
- Driver License/ID Card, Birth Certificate, School ID, etc.
- Social Security Card (for payroll purposes)
- A winning attitude and a smile
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin State Fair.