Wisconsin State Fair hiring event set for June 6; what you need to know

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The Brief The Wisconsin State Fair is hiring for its upcoming season. Jobseekers who are at least 16 years old should attend the Job Fair. If hired, employees are required to be available to work all 11 days.



The Wisconsin State Fair is fast-approaching, and it's looking to hire the team for the 11-day event.

Those interested can attend a job fair on Saturday, June 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the State Fair Expo Center in West Allis.

If hired, employees are required to be available to work all 11 days (Aug. 6 – 16, 2026) of the Wisconsin State Fair. Jobseekers who are at least 16 years old.

Jobs available

Admissions – Concert Ushers, Ticket Sellers and Ticket Takers

Facility Services – Laborers

Public Safety – Public Safety Officers

There will be on-site interviews where applicants will complete employment documents upon a successful interview. All applicants 18+ will need to pass a criminal background check.

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Attendees should enter Wisconsin State Fair Park at Gate 4, Gate 5 or walk in through the pedestrian entrance at the corner of South 84th Street and West Greenfield Avenue.

Attendess should bring the folllowing

Resume – employment applications will be available for those who do not bring a resume

Proof of eligibility to work in the U.S. (documents for I-9 verification) Driver License/ID Card, Birth Certificate, School ID, etc.

Driver License/ID Card, Birth Certificate, School ID, etc.

Social Security Card (for payroll purposes)

A winning attitude and a smile