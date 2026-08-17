Wisconsin State Fair concludes 11-day run; fairgoers enjoy final day

The Brief Fairgoers expressed gratitude for the closure after historic flooding canceled the final day last year. State Fair officials do not have a final attendance count yet.



The 175th Wisconsin State Fair has come to an end. From new features like the America 250 Wheel to a Cream Puff Ale, people at the State Fair Sunday were grateful for closure.

175th Wisconsin State Fair

What we know:

"I think that anybody always likes to have a conclusion to anything. People come here and map it out. Their whole summer that is their thing they want to be able to conclude it, see those bands," Laura Davidson of Milwaukee said.

That is because last year, historic flooding caused a rare cancellation of the fair's last day. Some areas got over a foot of rain.

"We’re very grateful that Mother Nature allowed us to deliver the best 11 days of summer and not the best 9.5 days of summer," Wisconsin State Fair Communications Manager Tim McCormick said.

"We did have tickets to go that day, and we decided to skip because of it," Ryan Roohana of Menomonee Falls said.

Roohana got a voucher offered by the State Fair ticket exchange, swapping his unused tickets from last year's closing day for this year.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"This is just making up for the fact," Robert Montemayor, owner of Monte Enterprises, said.

Montemayor, owner of Fiesta Grill and Cantina, is a first-place Sporkies winner. The Birria Flamin' Bombs are making up for the missed day of sales last year.

"We’ve probably had our best year this year, and we’ve been down here for 22 years," Montemayor said.

And just like that, the State Fair 2026 ends on a much sweeter note. State Fair officials do not have a final count of attendance just yet.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Christina Van Zelst and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.