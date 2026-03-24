Wisconsin State Fair; John Mulaney takes Main Stage on Aug. 12

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The Brief John Mulaney will perform at the Bank Five Nine Main Stage on Aug. 12. Tickets will be available starting Friday, March 27. The 2026 Wisconsin State Fair will take place Aug. 6–16, 2026.



Comedian John Mulaney is bringing his new tour to the Bank Five Nine Main Stage at the Wisconsin State Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Get tickets

What we know:

Tickets will be available starting Friday, March 27 at 10 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved and VIP packages are available.

Each ticket includes admission to the 2026 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale beginning on Wednesday, March 25 for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefiting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation.

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This non-profit organization helps support the State Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair today by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.

The 2026 Wisconsin State Fair will take place Aug. 6–16, 2026.