Wisconsin State Fair; The Beach Boys take Main Stage on Aug. 16
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Monday, Feb. 16, that The Beach Boys will perform at the Bank Five Nine Main Stage on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. to close out the 2026 Wisconsin State Fair.
The Beach Boys
Get tickets
What we know:
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $48, $50, $56 and $63. Each ticket includes admission to the 2026 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.
Tickets will be available for pre-sale on Thursday, February 19 for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefiting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. This non-profit organization helps support the State Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair today by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The 2026 Wisconsin State Fair will take place Aug. 6–16, 2026.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin State Fair.