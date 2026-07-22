Wisconsin State Fair; The Beach Boys cancel Aug. 16 concert

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The Brief The Beach Boys performance at the Wisconsin State Fair has been canceled. No replacement performer will take the Bank Five Nine Main Stage. Wisconsin State Fair will begin issuing refunds shortly.



The Beach Boys concert, originally scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 16 at the Bank Five Nine Main Stage during the Wisconsin State Fair, has been canceled.

Concert canceled

What we know:

No replacement act will be added to the Bank Five Nine Main Stage lineup. Ticket holders can expect refunds from the Wisconsin State Fair in the coming days.

The Beach Boys released the following statement: "Playing for you is the highlight of our summer every year—especially as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States while saluting the 60th anniversary of ‘Pet Sounds.’ We’ve been having a blast out there, and to keep the good vibrations going strong, we’ll be taking a short break."

Tickets purchased through Etix, the official ticket provider of the Wisconsin State Fair, will be automatically refunded in the next 7 – 14 business days.

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Individuals who purchased tickets at the State Fair Ticket Office using cash may visit the Ticket Office from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. to receive a refund.

Ticket holders who paid cash must bring original tickets and your ID to complete the refund process.