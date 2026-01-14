Wisconsin State Fair; Bailey Zimmerman takes Main Stage on Aug. 8

The Brief Bailey Zimmerman will perform at the Bank Five Nine Main Stage on Aug. 8. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. The 2026 Wisconsin State Fair will take place Aug. 6–16, 2026.



Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Wednesday, Jan. 14 that country music star Bailey Zimmerman will perform at the Bank Five Nine Main Stage on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Get tickets

What we know:

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and ticket prices will be $87, $95, $100 or $110. Each ticket includes admission to the 2026 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

Bailey Zimmerman

Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefiting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. This non-profit organization helps support the State Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair today by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The 2026 Wisconsin State Fair will take place Aug. 6–16, 2026.