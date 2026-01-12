Wisconsin State Fair; The All-American Rejects take Main Stage on Aug. 13

The Brief The All-American Rejects will perform at the Bank Five Nine Main Stage on Aug. 13. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. The 2026 Wisconsin State Fair will take place Aug. 6–16, 2026.



Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Monday, Jan. 12 that pop-punk band The All-American Rejects will perform at the Bank Five Nine Main Stage on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and ticket prices will be $65, $70, $75 or $85. Each ticket includes admission to the 2026 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefiting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation.

This non-profit organization helps support the State Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair today by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.

The 2026 Wisconsin State Fair will take place Aug. 6–16, 2026.