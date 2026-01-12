Wisconsin State Fair; The All-American Rejects take Main Stage on Aug. 13
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Monday, Jan. 12 that pop-punk band The All-American Rejects will perform at the Bank Five Nine Main Stage on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.
Get tickets
What we know:
Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and ticket prices will be $65, $70, $75 or $85. Each ticket includes admission to the 2026 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.
Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefiting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation.
The All-American Rejects
This non-profit organization helps support the State Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair today by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The 2026 Wisconsin State Fair will take place Aug. 6–16, 2026.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin State Fair.