Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin State Fair; The All-American Rejects take Main Stage on Aug. 13

By
Published  January 12, 2026 7:09am CST
Wisconsin State Fair
FOX6 News Milwaukee
The All-American Rejects at State Fair

The All-American Rejects at State Fair

The All-American Rejects will perform at the Bank Five Nine Main Stage on Aug. 13.

The Brief

    • The All-American Rejects will perform at the Bank Five Nine Main Stage on Aug. 13.
    • Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m.
    • The 2026 Wisconsin State Fair will take place Aug. 6–16, 2026.

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Monday, Jan. 12 that pop-punk band The All-American Rejects will perform at the Bank Five Nine Main Stage on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Get tickets

What we know:

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and ticket prices will be $65, $70, $75 or $85. Each ticket includes admission to the 2026 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park. 

Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefiting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. 

The All-American Rejects

This non-profit organization helps support the State Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair today by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The 2026 Wisconsin State Fair will take place Aug. 6–16, 2026.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin State Fair.

 

Wisconsin State FairWest AllisNews