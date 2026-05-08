Wisconsin State Fair; 2026 Bank Five Nine Amphitheater lineup revealed

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The Brief Wisconsin State Fair officials reveal the 2026 Bank Five Nine Amphitheater lineup. All Bank Five Nine Amphitheater shows are free with State Fair admission. The 2026 Wisconsin State Fair will take place August 6–16, 2026.



Wisconsin State Fair officials revealed on Friday, May 8 the headliners for the Bank Five Nine Amphitheater during the 2026 run of the fair.

The 2026 Wisconsin State Fair will take place August 6–16, 2026.

Bank Five Nine Amphitheater headliners

Thursday, Aug. 6: Sixteen Candles at 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 7: Here Come the Mummies at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 8: Here Come the Mummies at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 9: So Good: The Neil Diamond Experience with Claire Sardina at 8 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 10: Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Hairbangers Ball at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 13: Too Hype Crew at 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 14: The Gufs at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 15: Let’s Sing Taylor – An Unofficial Live Tribute Show at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 16: Pat McCurdy at 5:30 p.m.

Other acts at Bank Five Nine

What we know:

A news release says the Bank Five Nine Amphitheater hosts more acts than just headlining performers; join Kids From Wisconsin for their 58th season as they honor the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence with America's great composers, songwriters, musicians and instrumentalists.

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Throughout the Fair, the Bank Five Nine Amphitheater will also be the site for competitions, dance performances, Tributes to the Troops and more.

Find the full Bank Five Nine Amphitheater lineup here: WiStateFair.com.

All Bank Five Nine Amphitheater shows are free with State Fair admission. Admission tickets are on sale now for just $15 until Sunday, May 31. Score this amazing value here.