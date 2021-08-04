Wisconsin state employee mask mandate: Effective indoors Aug. 5

article

Wisconsin state employees and contractors must wear face masks when inside state facilities or performing duties indoors beginning Thursday, Aug. 5. That is in accordance with updated CDC, DHS and local public health guidance.

Under the Department of Administration order, all state employees, contractors and interns must wear masks in all indoor spaces in state facilities. Employees can remove their masks if they're working outdoors, working alone in a personal office or working in a space with the door closed.

Fully vaccinated employees can meet other fully vaccinated employees indoors without masks, as long as all the employees in the meeting are comfortable doing so.

The highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus has sparked a resurgence of COVID-19 across the country, including in Wisconsin. The state's seven-day case average stood at 902 as of Tuesday, the highest average since July 2020.

The state Supreme Court in April ruled that Evers lacks the authority to issue a statewide mask mandate for the public.

