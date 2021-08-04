Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin state employee mask mandate: Effective indoors Aug. 5

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Face mask article

FILE - A face mask production line at an OOO Medsklad production facility at BEMZ Berdsk Electromechanical Plant in the town of Berdsk, Novosibirsk Region. 

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin state employees and contractors must wear face masks when inside state facilities or performing duties indoors beginning Thursday, Aug. 5. That is in accordance with updated CDC, DHS and local public health guidance.

Under the Department of Administration order, all state employees, contractors and interns must wear masks in all indoor spaces in state facilities. Employees can remove their masks if they're working outdoors, working alone in a personal office or working in a space with the door closed.

Fully vaccinated employees can meet other fully vaccinated employees indoors without masks, as long as all the employees in the meeting are comfortable doing so.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus has sparked a resurgence of COVID-19 across the country, including in Wisconsin. The state's seven-day case average stood at 902 as of Tuesday, the highest average since July 2020.

The state Supreme Court in April ruled that Evers lacks the authority to issue a statewide mask mandate for the public.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

Wisconsin drought: SBA offers loans after disaster declaration
slideshow

Wisconsin drought: SBA offers loans after disaster declaration

The SBA announced economic injury disaster loans are available to small businesses and related entities due to a Wisconsin drought that began in June.

Milwaukee Bucks' Cream City Cluckery opening in Mequon this fall
slideshow

Milwaukee Bucks' Cream City Cluckery opening in Mequon this fall

Cream City Cluckery, the Milwaukee Bucks’ chicken tender pick-up and delivery-only restaurant, will open its first brick-and-mortar location this fall in Mequon.

Waukesha hotel furniture donated to Habitat ReStore

A former hotel in Waukesha has recently been converted into an apartment complex, but all the furnishings need to go.