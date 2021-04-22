Gov. Evers announces $420M in federal aid for small businesses

Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday, April 22, that Wisconsin will award up to $420 million to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The effort, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, has the potential to help approximately 84,000 Wisconsin small businesses that have an annual gross revenue between $10,000 and $7 million. Under the program, small businesses would be eligible for grant awards of $5,000.

The funding is available through the new Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery Grant program, a collaboration between the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) and the Department of Revenue (DOR).

"We want small businesses to know that help is on the way. And once we receive federal funds, we aren’t going to wait to get these funds out quickly to help small businesses," said Gov. Evers. "We can’t sit around and wait to get these funds out the door, and we can’t afford to let politics get in the way of getting resources and support to those who need our help."

According to a news release, the governor’s announcement regarding Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery Grants reflects the strategy of the new Wisconsin Tomorrow: Building an Economy for All report recently released by the WEDC, which calls for investments that advance economic well-being for individuals and communities.

Last month, Gov. Evers announced a robust plan to use the $3.2 billion the state will receive under the American Rescue Plan Act. Among the governor’s key investments for the funds is $2.5 billion toward the state’s economic recovery and well-being, which includes $600 million in funds designated to supporting small businesses.

Advertisement

The up to $420 million in grants announced Thursday are included in the $600 million Gov. Evers has designated will go to small businesses.

Details of the new grants will not be finalized until federal rules for American Rescue Plan Act funds are in place. States continue to await federal guidance before being able to provide complete program details or open applications. However, preliminary plans by WEDC and DOR call for targeting the program at Wisconsin small businesses, including those that started in 2020, in sectors that have been hit hardest by the pandemic.

Individuals and businesses interested in learning more about the Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery Grant program can visit this page for updates.

Gov. Evers Thursday also vetoed a series of bills passed by Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature last week that would dictate how Wisconsin’s American Rescue Plan Act funds should be spent. Among the legislation vetoed by the governor was a bill that prescribed spending only $200 million from Wisconsin’s $3.2 billion in funds to support Wisconsin’s small businesses.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.