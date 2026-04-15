Wisconsin severe weather; flooding in Milwaukee near 60th and Thurston

The Brief Strong storms on Tuesday in southeast Wisconsin caused widespread damage and flooding. Streets in the area of 60th and Calumet in Milwaukee were flooding on Wednesday. More storms are expected Wednesday.



A round of strong storms moved through southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday, April 14, causing widespread damage and flooding.

Flooding in Milwaukee

What we know:

On Wednesday morning, FOX6 crews saw flooded streets in the area of 60th and Calumet and also near 58th and Thurston in Milwaukee. Motorists are advised to travel safely through the area.

Additionally, We Energies crews are still working to restore power after the storms impacted thousands of customers across Wisconsin. As of 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, more than 8,000 customers were still without power.

Flooding in the area of 60th and Calumet in Milwaukee on April 15, 2026.

Flooding in the area of 58th and Thurston in Milwaukee on April 15, 2026.

We Energies encourages anyone who experiences a power outage to report it as soon as it occurs in one of three ways: online, through the app or by calling 1-800-662-4797.

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Wednesday weather

What's next:

The FOX6 Weather Experts say an active and complex weather pattern continues across southern Wisconsin, with both severe weather and flooding concerns evolving through midweek.

The severe threat Wednesday will be highly dependent on the position of a stalled boundary, which will dictate where instability and shear overlap. Regardless of storm severity, periods of heavy rainfall and training will elevate the risk for localized flooding.

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