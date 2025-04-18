Southeast Wisconsin severe thunderstorm warnings, watches Friday

The Brief The NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of SE Wisconsin. During the warning, quarter-sized hail is possible with damage to vehicles expected.



Editor's note: The most recent severe weather warnings and watches have expired. FOX6 News will update this post if new warnings or watches are issued on Friday. The previous report is available below.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of southeast Wisconsin for Friday afternoon, April 18.

A severe thunderstorm warning covers Milwaukee, Racine, Walworth and Waukesha counties until 3:45 p.m. During the warning, quarter-sized hail is possible with damage to vehicles expected.

A severe thunderstorm watch was also issued for Jefferson and Walworth counties.

Earlier in the day, the NWS had issued a flash flood warning for parts of the area. Previous severe thunderstorm watches and warnings also expired.

