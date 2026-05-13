Wisconsin school funding, tax rebate bill fails; Evers criticizes lawmakers

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The Brief Gov. Tony Evers criticized Wisconsin lawmakers after a bipartisan surplus plan failed Wednesday night. The proposal would have funded K-12 schools, provided property tax relief, sent direct payments and eliminated state income taxes on tips and overtime. An earlier version of the plan called for tax rebates of up to $300 for single filers and up to $600 for married couples.



A bipartisan plan to use part of Wisconsin’s state surplus for school funding, property tax relief and direct payments to residents failed in the Legislature on Wednesday, May 13.

What we know:

The Senate rejected the bill Wednesday after leaders spent hours trying to amend it and win over Republicans who were expected to vote no.

The proposal was announced earlier this week by Gov. Tony Evers, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu after months of negotiations. Evers criticized Wisconsin lawmakers after the bipartisan plan failed.

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The plan would have put more than $600 million into K-12 schools, including a special education reimbursement increase and more than $300 million in general school aid. It also included statewide property tax relief through Wisconsin Technical College System aid, direct payments to Wisconsin families and the elimination of state income taxes on tipped wages and overtime income.

An earlier version of the proposal called for tax rebates of up to $300 for single filers and up to $600 for married couples based on state income taxes paid.

The bill faced opposition from lawmakers in both parties before it failed. Some Democrats had criticized the proposal for excluding some low-income residents and potentially creating a structural deficit.

Gov. Tony Evers

Evers said multiple lawmakers helped tank the proposal, with some allegedly doing so after phone calls with Tiffany. He said the bill’s failure means K-12 schools will not receive the additional funding, Wisconsinites will not receive the proposed property tax relief and about $850 million will not be returned to taxpayers.

What they're saying:

"Wisconsin’s kids and schools aren’t going to get the investments they desperately need this year because Tom Tiffany and a few Republican and Democratic lawmakers chose to blow up a bipartisan plan to invest in our K-12 schools, lower property taxes, and help working families afford rising costs, all because they’d rather do what’s best for the next election than what’s right for the people of our state," Evers said.

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Evers said the failed bill will also leave tipped wages and overtime income subject to state income taxes.

"So many Wisconsinites feel left behind, frustrated, and disillusioned by politics these days because they think a lot of politicians in the Capitol are only here to serve themselves," Evers said. "And, today, they’re right."

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