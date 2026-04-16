The Brief The Wisconsin DNR said heavy rain and flooding can contaminate private wells. Owners are encouraged to consider testing their drinking water quality. Public water systems are designed and operated to keep contaminants out.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said heavy rain and flooding, which have impacted communities across the state this week, could contaminate private wells. Here's what residents should know.

What to do about contaminated well water

What you can do:

Even without obvious signs of flooding, a well can become contaminated. The DNR said wells that are in pits, basements and low-lying areas are especially susceptible to contamination.

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Private well owners are encouraged to consider testing their drinking water quality after significant rainfall. The DNR said floodwaters and storm runoff contain bacteria and other contaminants that can spread waterborne illness.

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The DNR said private well owners who experience flooding or notice changes to the taste, color or sediment levels of their water after significant rainfall should take action assuming their well is contaminated:

Stop drinking the water and find an alternate source of safe water

Disinfect your well, best done by a licensed well driller or pump installer with the expertise and equipment

Sample the well after pumping and disinfection to ensure its safety before resuming water consumption

Private well owners are encouraged to test their wells for bacteria and nitrates every year to ensure the water is safe to drink. The DNR's website provides more information on bacteria contamination and has lists of licensed well drillers, pump installers and labs certified to analyze water samples.

What if I have public water?

What you can do:

Residents who get their drinking water through a public water supply can contact the supplier with concerns, the DNR said, but public water systems are designed and operated to keep contaminants out.