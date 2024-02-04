Wisconsin high-speed pursuit, Waterford man arrested: sheriff

A Waterford man was arrested after a high-speed Columbia County pursuit just after midnight Saturday, Feb. 3.

The sheriff's office said 40-year-old Matthew McGinnis was intoxicated and had more than three pounds of marijuana in his car when he took off from a traffic stop.

It started on State Highway 16 near Durborg Road in Columbus, roughly 30 miles northeast of Madison. The sheriff's office said McGinnis was "uncooperative" and a K-9 officer detected narcotics. Deputies used a tire deflation device, but McGinnis took off anyway.

The pursuit exceeded speeds of 100 mph and headed west on State Highway 60 and south onto Schaefer Road into Dane County, where the sheriff's office said McGinnis lost control of his car while trying to negotiate a turn.

McGinnis then ran into a field, the sheriff's office said, and the K-9 was used to take him into custody without further incident.

Matthew McGinnis (Courtesy: Columbia County Sheriffs Office Facebook)

McGinnis was jailed on pending charges of:

Fleeing/eluding

Resisting/obstructing

Operating while intoxicated

Possession with intent to distribute THC

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Probation violation

The sheriff's office also cited McGinnis for several traffic violations.