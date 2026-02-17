Wisconsin primary election; 4 advance in Kenosha school board race

article

The Brief Robin Cullen led the Kenosha Unified School Board primary with 25.34% of the vote on Tuesday. Incumbents Bob Tierney and Yolanda Santos Adams finished second and third and advance to April. Four candidates will compete in April for two seats on the board.



As part of Wisconsin’s spring primary election Tuesday, voters narrowed the field in the Kenosha Unified School Board race, with four candidates advancing to the April general election for two open seats.

What we know:

With 97 of 97 precincts reporting, Robin Cullen led the field with 3,639 votes, or 25.34%.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Incumbent Bob Tierney finished second with 3,612 votes, or 25.15%, followed by incumbent Yolanda Santos Adams with 2,717 votes, or 18.92%.

Patrick Juliana placed fourth with 1,877 votes, or 13.07%, securing the final spot on the April ballot.

Related article

Jeremy Oster received 1,354 votes, or 9.43%, and Jack Lira received 1,161 votes, or 8.08%. Both were eliminated in the primary.

What's next:

The April election will determine which two of the four advancing candidates will serve on the Kenosha Unified School Board.