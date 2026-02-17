Wisconsin primary election; 4 advance in Kenosha school board race
KENOSHA, Wis. - As part of Wisconsin’s spring primary election Tuesday, voters narrowed the field in the Kenosha Unified School Board race, with four candidates advancing to the April general election for two open seats.
What we know:
With 97 of 97 precincts reporting, Robin Cullen led the field with 3,639 votes, or 25.34%.
Incumbent Bob Tierney finished second with 3,612 votes, or 25.15%, followed by incumbent Yolanda Santos Adams with 2,717 votes, or 18.92%.
Patrick Juliana placed fourth with 1,877 votes, or 13.07%, securing the final spot on the April ballot.
Jeremy Oster received 1,354 votes, or 9.43%, and Jack Lira received 1,161 votes, or 8.08%. Both were eliminated in the primary.
What's next:
The April election will determine which two of the four advancing candidates will serve on the Kenosha Unified School Board.
