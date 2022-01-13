Expand / Collapse search

PFAS firefighting foam rules, Wisconsin DNR board to vote

By AP Author
Published 
Environment
Associated Press
PFAS polyfluoroalkyl article

PFAS

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources policy board is set to vote later this month on permanent rules implementing a law that restricts the use of firefighting foam that contains PFAS chemicals.

Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill in 2020 that prohibits the use of foam that contains PFAS except in emergency situations and for testing, and then only if it can be disposed of or stored without seeping into the environment.

The DNR estimates the rules could cost facilities that use foam for emergencies or testing a total of $600,000 to $4 million annually, although costs could shrink over time as facilities use replacement foam or other methods.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The board is set to vote on the rules at a meeting Jan. 26 in Madison.

PFAS are man-made chemicals commonly used in cookware, carpets and firefighting foam. They don't break down over time in the environment and have been associated with serious health problems, including cancer and reduced birth weights. Multiple regions of Wisconsin have been dealing with mounting PFAS pollution, including Madison, Marinette and the town of Campbell just outside La Crosse.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Wisconsin COVID cases 13K+ for 1st time; National Guard to assist
article

Wisconsin COVID cases 13K+ for 1st time; National Guard to assist

The Wisconsin National Guard will be bringing needed staffing support to the state's hospitals and nursing homes, the governor's office announced on Thursday, Jan. 13.

Evers pardons nearly 400, most of any Wisconsin governor
article

Evers pardons nearly 400, most of any Wisconsin governor

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday, Jan. 13 he had pardoned 54 more people, bringing his total to nearly 400, the most of any Wisconsin governor.

SKYFOX: I-41 railroad bridge demolition project

SKYFOX: I-41 railroad bridge demolition project