The Brief The EPA awarded more than $15 million to Wisconsin to address PFAS. The funding is for communities, drinking water systems and private well owners. The CDC says exposure to "forever chemicals" has been linked to health concerns.



Wisconsin will receive more than $15 million to address PFAS and "emerging contaminants" in drinking water, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday.

PFAS in Wisconsin

Local perspective:

The federal funding – $15,370,000 – is for Wisconsin communities, drinking water systems and private well owners for testing, planning and infrastructure projects that address PFAS and other items on the EPA's contaminant candidate lists. That includes things like microplastics and microbes, in addition to PFAS.

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Often called "forever chemicals," PFAS have contaminated groundwater in several communities across Wisconsin. Contamination in both municipal water systems and private wells has forced some communities to rely on bottled water.

The backstory:

In April, Gov. Tony Evers signed two bipartisan bills that unlocked more than $125 million to fight PFAS contamination in the state. That money is unrelated to the EPA grant.

Under the plan, $80 million will go to local governments to help investigate and remediate PFAS contamination. Another $35 million will help homeowners and businesses whose private wells have been contaminated. Roughly $5 million is also set aside to help airports and other businesses address contamination.

A major sticking point in negotiations centered on liability. The compromise exempted so-called innocent property owners and fire departments that previously used PFAS-containing firefighting foam.

What are PFAS?

What we know:

PFAS is short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, man-made chemicals used in the manufacturing of water-repellent clothing, firefighting foams, cosmetics and more since the 1940s.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say exposure to PFAS has been linked to cancer and other health concerns. Most PFAS do not break down, entering soil, water and air when products are made and used. The chemicals can then enter the bloodstream in a variety of ways, building up over time with each exposure.

EPA funding for PFAS

Big picture view:

The EPA said the grant funding for Wisconsin is meant to address contaminants in "small or disadvantaged" communities that need it most, part of a billion-dollar, nationwide strategy to address PFAS and other emerging contaminants.

The agency said it has made $5 billion in grant funding available over five years, with more than $6.5 billion in low-interest financing also available through the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act Loan program.