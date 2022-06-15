Pavement buckles amid heat wave; WisDOT tips for motorists

article

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to be alert of pavement buckles amid the recent heat wave.

Hot temperatures increase the likelihood of pavement buckling, which occurs when slabs of pavement expand and push against one another. If the pressure becomes great enough, the pavement can buckle and create unexpected bumps or dips.

While it’s difficult to predict if, or where, buckling may occur, WisDOT offers these tips:

Slow down, buckle up and focus your full attention on the roadway.

Watch for slowing traffic and be ready to move over for all roadside workers, including highway crews as they repair damaged pavement.

Before your trip, check 511wi.gov for the latest information on any incidents or delays. Live video feeds are now available via the 511 Wisconsin traffic cameras.

If necessary, report serious pavement issues by calling 911. Be ready to provide specific location information.

WisDOT confirmed at least two instances of buckling on Wednesday, June 15.

On State Highway 57 in Sheboygan County, a pavement buckle closed southbound lanes at County Highway K around 5:25 p.m. The eastbound Interstate 94 exit ramp to Moorland Road buckles in Waukesha County around 5:45 p.m.