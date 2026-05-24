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The Brief A Wisconsin state trooper arrested a man on suspicion of OWI on Friday. It happened on I-94 near State Highway 89 in Jefferson County. Authorities said there were four kids in the man's car.



A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper arrested a man on suspicion of driving drunk with four kids in his car on Friday afternoon, May 22.

The trooper pulled the car over for speeding and multiple moving violations on I-94, near State Highway 89 in Jefferson County, at around 3:30 p.m.

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The 32-year-old driver complied with field sobriety tests and was then arrested for operating while intoxicated. He was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on anticipated charges of OWI and possession of open intoxicants. If convicted, it would be the man's first OWI offense.

Wisconsin State Patrol said there were four kids, ages 8–13, in the car. The children were turned over to another adult.

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