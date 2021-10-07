Wisconsin online safety course available for parents, caregivers

article

Attorney General Josh Kaul, in partnership with the Department of Public Instruction (DPI), announced on Thursday, Oct. 7 a free, online course for parents and caregivers on how to help keep kids safe online.

The "Pro-tech-ting Children Online: ICAC Resources and Support" course is led by Wisconsin Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force victim service specialists. A news release says the goal of the course is to help parents and caregivers recognize online exploitative behaviors, develop skills to support and empower those impacted by it, and provide resources to continue the conversation about healthy online behaviors.

Wisconsin ICAC Task Force leaders suggest parents talk to their children about online safety early and often. Parents should discuss online dangers and risks with their kids. They should also have an open dialogue about their kid’s online activity, including the websites they’re visiting, the people they’re communicating with, the information they’re sharing about themselves, and any situations that make them feel scared, uncomfortable or confused.

The course comes as the Department of Justice (DOJ) and DPI recognize October as Keeping Kids Safe Online month in Wisconsin for the fifth year in a row.