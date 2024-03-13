Wisconsin voter registration deadlines, what to know before April 2

article

The Wisconsin deadline to register to vote in the April 2 election by mail or online is Wednesday, March 13.

Here's what voters should know.

Your voter registration form, along with proof of residence , must be postmarked to your municipal clerk no later than March 13. Contact information for municipal clerks across the state is available through the MyVote website.

Voters who are able to match their name, date of birth, Wisconsin driver's license or state ID number, and address with the Wisconsin DMV can register to vote online through March 13.

More to know

If you miss the deadline to register to vote by mail or online, you can still do so in advance at your municipal clerk's office. The deadline to do so is 5 p.m. on March 29. Otherwise, in-person registration remains an option at the polls on election day.

Most, if not all, additional questions can be answered by visiting the MyVoteWisconsin website. That includes:

The deadline for regular and overseas voters to request an absentee ballot is March 28 at 5 p.m. Deadlines for other groups of eligible absentee voters vary, including when the ballot must be returned.