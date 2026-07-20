The Brief U.S. Marshals are looking for Vang Her, a man who committed a violent robbery in 2001. Her was convicted and released on probation. In 2025, he went on the run. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the U.S. Marshals Tip Line.



U.S. Marshals are looking for Vang Her, a man who committed a violent robbery 25 years ago and went to prison. When he was released, he had been following the law – until last summer.

"Very unpredictable," the marshal on the case said. "He knows he’s been on the run for about a year."

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Wisconsin home invasion

The backstory:

In 2001, Her was convicted of a violent home invasion in Lincoln County. Investigators said he was part of a group who tied up a family, including a young child, and stole thousands of dollars from their home.

"Basically, he cased the house and him and a crew came back and took advantage of everybody in the house," the marshal said.

Vang Her

Her served 17 years in prison and was released with 17 years of probation. In 2022, he was allowed to move to the Minneapolis area to be with family. In July 2025, he went on the run. Investigators said he was trying to avoid an immigration crackdown.

"He grew paranoid with being in Minnesota, and he decided to flee," the marshal explained.

Search for Vang Her

What you can do:

Investigators believe the 54-year-old fled to California. He has ties to Wisconsin and Minnesota. He uses the nicknames Chico, JJ and Little One.

"Turn yourself in, figure it out and if you don’t, we’re going to come and find you," the marshal said.

Her is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 140 pounds. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the U.S. Marshals Tip Line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.