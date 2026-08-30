Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Qua'Ron Patton sought for carjackings

The Brief Qua'Ron Patton is wanted for two armed carjackings US Marshals say he committed months after his release from prison. Investigators say Patton committed the Milwaukee carjackings because he needed fast cash. Patton remains on the run and is believed to be on Milwaukee's North Side.



A Milwaukee man is wanted for carjacking two people in one night. The armed robberies happened just a couple of months after he was released from prison.

Investigators said after Qua'Ron Patton was released from prison in September 2025, he chose to continue criminal activity.

"He's been in and out of jail for a long time," a U.S. marshal said. "He is just a huge risk and danger to the community."

Two carjackings

Timeline:

In November 2025, U.S. Marshals said the Milwaukee man decided he needed fast cash and asked an old prison buddy to help him get it.

"This wasn't a crime of circumstance or a crime of opportunity," a marshal said.

Qua'Ron Patton

A criminal complaint explains the men first stopped at the Hmong Town Market at Appleton and Hampton. Prosecutors said Patton pulled out a gun, pointing it at a woman and child who were headed into the store.

"At that point, the victim threw the keys at Qua'Ron and ran for safety," a marshal said.

Patton and Caleel Brown took off in the woman's Mazda, according to prosecutors. About an hour later, police said the men approached a different woman unloading her trunk on Milwaukee's east side. U.S. Marshals said Patton once again pulled out a gun.

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"The victim screams for help and at that point, Lil' Ron says he's just going to kill her," a marshal said.

The woman threw over her keys, and police said the guys took off, ditching the Volvo at a nearby Wendy's. An investigation led to armed robbery charges for the two men. Brown pleaded guilty, but Patton disappeared.

"He has not been discovered. We believe he's currently on the run. That he knows he is wanted," a U.S. Marshal said.

Marshals seek ‘Lil Ron’

What we know:

The 21-year-old Patton is known to many as "Lil Ron." He is believed to be on Milwaukee's north side. Qua'Ron Patton is 6 feet tall and 141 pounds.

If you know where he is, call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.

"I would urge him to turn himself in before this escalates or gets any worse," a marshal said.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6's Ashley Sears and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.