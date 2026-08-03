The Brief A Milwaukee man convicted of sexually assaulting a teen in 2013 is on the run. Mario Douglas disappeared after he was out on parole for two years. Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Tip Line at 414-297-3707.



A Milwaukee man convicted of sexually assaulting a teen in 2013 is on the run. He disappeared after being released on parole.

Sexual assault conviction

The backstory:

After spending years in prison, investigators say Mario Douglas tried cashing in on a little bit of freedom, going about it in all the wrong ways.

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"It’s been six years, but it’s time to take care of this. It’s not going away," the marshal on the case said.

In 2020, the lifetime sex offender registrant stopped checking in with law enforcement.

Mario Douglas

"He’s required to register as a sex offender for a reason," the marshal said.

Douglas' troubles began in 2013 when he was 27 years old. Prosecutors said he met up with a 14-year-old girl at a park in Milwaukee's Harambee neighborhood, then took the girl to his home off Clarke Street and forced himself on her.

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Douglas was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child. He went on parole in 2018, then disappeared two years later.

"Whenever there’s a sex offense involving a child, obviously this happened in the past, but it always kind of amps the urgency," the marshal explained.

US Marshals Tip Line

What you can do:

U.S. Marshals say Douglas has a lengthy criminal past that involves drugs, fleeing, and resisting arrest. The 40-year-old is believed to still be in the area.

"He has strong ties to the city of Milwaukee, and it’s likely that we see with these cases that he’s getting help from associates and family," the U.S. Marshal said.

Mario Douglas

Douglas uses the nickname "Rio" and has the word "Cash" tattooed on the right side of his neck. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 160 pounds.

If you know where he is, call the U.S. Marshals Tip Line: 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ashley Sears and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.