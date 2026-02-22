Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Jason Hoskins sought on gun, drug charges

The Brief Jason Hoskins is wanted for gun and drug charges after a Milwaukee police chase. Officers recovered a gun with Hoskins' DNA, along with pills and more. Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals tip line: 414-297-3707.



A police chase in Milwaukee led to gun and drug charges for two men, and one of them went on the run.

Search for Jason Hoskins

What we know:

Jason Hoskins is a familiar face to law enforcement for all the wrong reasons.

"Mr. Hoskins is what most people would think of as a career criminal," said the marshal on the case. "(He) is over 40 years old now and still committing crimes."

U.S. Marshals have been looking for Hoskins for the past year after a police chase on Milwaukee’s north side landed him in more trouble. Officers spotted a car believed to be involved in a crime and tried pulling it over at 52nd and Silver Spring.

"That vehicle pulls into a business parking lot, dances around a little bit with the squad and then takes off at a high rate of speed," the marshal said.

The chase lasted for four-and-a-half miles and reached speeds of more than 85 mph. Police said the driver and passenger ditched the car near 58th and Fairmount and ran. A criminal complaint said they tossed a gun and a bottle filled with oxycodone.

"They had scales, packaging material," an investigator said. "There were more narcotics found inside the vehicle."

Jason Hoskins

Both men were arrested, but Hoskins was released. He was later charged after DNA was found on a weapon, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

"I don’t think Mr. Hoskins has stopped committing crimes because of his warrant status," the marshal said.

Call with tips

What you can do:

The 42-year-old Hoskins is believed to be in Milwaukee. He has several tattoos, including "Hard Times" written across his hands and his nickname, "HYPE," beneath his eye. He's described as 6 feet tall and 220 pounds.

"I think that it’s really important that we get him into custody as soon as possible," the marshal said.

Anyone with information about Hoskins' whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals tip line: 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.