The Brief U.S. Marshals are looking for convicted sex offender Edmond Young. Investigators said he stopped following the rules of his release and disappeared. If you know where he is located, call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 414-297-3707.



A man convicted of preying on a young teen is on the run. Investigators said Edmond Young had been complying with sex offender rules for nearly 15 years when he disappeared.

"It’s very disturbing," the marshal on the case said.

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The backstory:

In 2010, investigators said Young brought a 14-year-old into his home before she headed to school under the guise of watching a movie.

"Lures her into the home and then commits the crime in there before school hours," the marshal explained.

Edmond Young

Investigators say he never pressed play, but instead sexually assaulted the girl. Prosecutors said he admitted to the crime and was convicted of third-degree sexual assault. He was sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison and was put on the sex offender registry.

"The court system and the judges made it clear that he needs to be monitored until 2042," the investigator said. "So, you can understand the severity of the crime by that."

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Two years ago, the Milwaukee man stopped following the rules and disappeared.

"He’s kind of gone off the radar, failed to check in and not complying with that status because of criminal history, it’s very disturbing," the marshal said.

What you can do:

The now 40-year-old man is believed to be in the Milwaukee area. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 190 lbs. If you know where he is located, call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.