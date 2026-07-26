The Brief U.S. Marshals are looking for registered sex offender Darnell Morton. Morton, convicted of sexually assaulting a girl in 2000, has gone off the grid. Anyone with information can contact the U.S. Marshals Tip Line at 414-297-3707



U.S. Marshals are looking for a lifetime sex offender registrant who has gone off the grid. Darnell Morton was convicted of forcing himself onto a girl more than 20 years ago.

"He needs to get off the streets, definitely," the marshal on the case said. "He needs to take accountability."

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Child sexual assault

The backstory:

In 2000, investigators said Morton grabbed a girl from his porch as she was trying to leave and forced her into his basement where he sexually assaulted her.

"I think it’s horrible," the marshal said. "He was 27 at the time of the offense, and she was 14."

Darnell Morton

Morton was arrested and convicted of second-degree sexual assault. In 2019, he was released from prison and put on probation. He became a lifetime sex offender registrant.

"If he is out on the street there is that definite concern that he is going to reoffend," the investigator said.

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Last year, Morton had a probation violation and ended up back in custody. When he was released, he disappeared.

"Having somebody like that just loose on the street, if he’s going to do that to a 14-year-old, what is he going to do to somebody else now," the marshal said.

US Marshals Tip Line

What you can do:

The now 53-year-old Morton is believed to be in the Milwaukee area. He also uses the alias Na’eem.

Morton is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 180 pounds. Anyone with information about his location can contact the U.S. Marshals Tip Line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.