Wisconsin' Most Wanted: Damian Wade sought by US Marshals

It was only a game. However, a roll of the dice quickly turned hostile.

"According to a witness statement, there was a lot of arguing going on," explained U.S. Marshal Task Force Officer Ryan Carpenter.

Carpenter said authorities are looking for 45-year-old Damian Wade. He is wanted for homicide.

Detectives on the case say in May 2021, Wade was living at a home near 39th and Ruby. Wade and the victim started playing dice. There was cash on the line.

"Mr. Wade was accused of stealing money by the victim," Carpenter explained.

Damian Wade

The victim and Wade argued. Others in the home heard their dispute.

"They went to check on the arguing, and they heard a gunshot," Carpenter said. "The victim was alive for quite a while and didn’t pass away for over a month, Mr. Wade was charged with reckless injury. The victim passed away and the district attorney’s office is expected to amend the charges."

Wade is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 160 pounds. Authorities say he has distinct features, and is also known for carrying a weapon.

"He is balding, often times has facial hair," Carpenter explained.

Damian Wade

Officer Carpenter says people are helping Wade hide out and avoid arrest.

"None of those individuals have been truthful or forthcoming about Mr. Wade," Carpenter said.

Anyone with information on Wade’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the tip line: 414-297-3707 – you will remain anonymous.