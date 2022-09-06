Wisconsin expands monkeypox vaccine eligibility criteria

article

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Tuesday, Sept. 6 that it is expanding the eligibility criteria for who can get vaccinated to protect themselves against monkeypox.

Officials say the monkeypox vaccine is safe and effective at preventing illness and is available at select locations throughout Wisconsin. If you are unable to make an appointment at a location offering the monkeypox vaccine, contact your local or tribal health department for assistance.

The news release says effective immediately, Wisconsinites who meet any of the following criteria can get vaccinated:

Known contacts who are identified by public health through case investigation, contact tracing, and risk exposure assessments.

Presumed contacts who may meet the following criteria: People who know that a sexual partner in the past 14 days was diagnosed with monkeypox. People who attended an event or venue where there was known monkeypox exposure. Gay men, bisexual men, trans men and women, any men who have sex with men, and gender non-conforming/non-binary people who have had multiple sexual partners in the last 14 days.

People considered to have an elevated risk of exposure to monkeypox in the future: Gay men, bisexual men, trans men and women, any men who have sex with men, and gender non-conforming/non-binary people who expect to have multiple or anonymous sex partners. This may include people living with HIV and people who take HIV pre-exposure because of increased risk of sexually transmitted infections. Clinical laboratory personnel who perform testing to diagnose orthopoxviruses, including those who use polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assays for diagnosis of orthopoxviruses, including monkeypox virus. Research laboratory workers who directly handle cultures or animals contaminated or infected with orthopoxviruses that infect humans, including monkeypox virus, replication-competent vaccinia virus, or recombinant vaccinia viruses derived from replication-competent vaccinia virus strains. Certain health care providers working in sexual health clinics or other specialty settings directly caring for patients with sexually transmitted infections.

As of Sept. 6, 63 cases of monkeypox/orthopoxvirus have been identified in Wisconsin. A news release says nearly 98% of Wisconsin cases have occurred in men. Most cases self-reported having sexual contact with other men. Anyone who develops a new or unexplained rash should contact a doctor or other health care provider immediately. In addition to eligible people getting vaccinated, everyone should avoid having close skin-to-skin contact with others who have new or unexplained rash. For those without a provider, help is available by dialing 211 or 877-947-2211, or texting your ZIP code to 898-211.

Monkeypox impact

Data collected by DHS show monkeypox is having a disproportionate impact on communities of color in Wisconsin. Many social and economic factors shape these inequities. The data show communities of color account for more than 50% of all monkeypox cases, with nearly 42% of cases occurring in Black Wisconsinites. While more than 50% of Wisconsin cases have occurred in communities of color, only 22% of vaccine doses have been administered to Wisconsinites who reported their race as being non-White.

There are currently 58 sites administering the monkeypox vaccine in the State. DHS calls upon all vaccinators to expand their outreach efforts to communities who are being most affected. DHS encourages vaccinators to collaborate with trusted providers and community-based organizations serving communities of color to help identify and remove barriers to getting vaccinated. Expanding vaccine eligibility criteria is an important step to take to make it easier for those who want to protect themselves against monkeypox to get vaccinated.

To date, Wisconsin DHS has ordered all vaccines allowable by the federal government. In total, 3,854 vials of JYNNEOS have been made available to Wisconsin. An additional 1,760 vials have been allocated to Wisconsin but are not yet available for ordering from the federal government. DHS continues to prioritize vaccines for Wisconsinites who are more likely to be exposed to monkeypox. Increasing the number of locations offering the vaccine also remains a top priority.