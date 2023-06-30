Wisconsin missing persons poster contest winner from Kohler

article

Ivy Corpuz, a fifth grader from Kohler Elementary School, is the winner of this year's Wisconsin "Bring Our Missing Children Home" poster contest.

Every spring The U.S. Department of Justice holds a poster contest for fifth graders around the nation in honor of National Missing Children’s Day. The poster theme was "Bringing Our Missing Children Home". Each state hosts a statewide competition before submitting the poster to the national contest.

Corpuz was named the statewide winner at a ceremony at the Kohler Police Department on Thursday. She wrote this about her poster:

"I created this piece because it is very scary to be missing or have your brother/sister or son/daughter missing. It can be such a scary time. So, people team up together to find the missing child. So, they can be found in time to make it safe and sound to their homes."

The Wisconsin Department of Justice hosts a list of missing persons in the state.