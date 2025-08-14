Wisconsin Missing Child Alert; DOJ marks 1 year since announcing launch

The Brief Attorney General Josh Kaul, Sen. LaTonya Johnson and the Milwaukee Police Department discuss the importance of Wisconsin’s Missing Child Alerts. This, as the Wisconsin Department of Justice marks one year since announcing the launch of these alerts. Act 272 is known as the Prince Act – named after 5-year-old Prince McCree who went missing in Milwaukee – and also recognizes 10-year-old Lily Peters, who went missing in Chippewa Falls.



Attorney General Josh Kaul, Sen. LaTonya Johnson and the Milwaukee Police Department on Thursday, Aug. 14 discussed the importance of Wisconsin’s Missing Child Alerts as the Wisconsin Department of Justice marks one year since announcing the launch of these alerts.

About Missing Child Alert

The backstory:

The Missing Child Alert was created when Gov. Tony Evers signed 2023 Wisconsin Act 272 on April 10, 2024.

Act 272 is known as the Prince Act – named after 5-year-old Prince McCree who went missing in Milwaukee – and also recognizes 10-year-old Lily Peters, who went missing in Chippewa Falls.

The Missing Child Alert is disseminated through the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network and a Wireless Emergency Alert will be sent to mobile devices up to a five-mile radius from the last known location, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The alert will also be disseminated on Wisconsin Lottery terminals throughout Wisconsin and on the Department of Transportation’s Dynamic Messaging Boards.

Missing Child Alert Criteria

Dig deeper:

The person at risk has not attained the age of 18 years, AND, the person is believed to be incapable of returning home without assistance due to a physical or mental condition or disability., OR, the person has not attained the age of 10 years, AND,The individual(s) location is unknown, and,It is within 72 hours of the individual’s disappearance, and,Their situation does not qualify for another alert (e.g., Amber Alert).The individual has been entered as missing into National Crime Information Center (NCIC).There is sufficient information available to disseminate to the public that could assist in locating the missing person.

The individual(s) location is unknown, and,

It is within 72 hours of the individual’s disappearance, and,

Their situation does not qualify for another alert (e.g., Amber Alert).

The individual has been entered as missing into National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

There is sufficient information available to disseminate to the public that could assist in locating the missing person.

Related article

If a child is missing

What you can do:

Contact local law enforcement to report the child missing.

Law enforcement will work with Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and other law enforcement partners to assess the next steps for finding the missing child.

DCI is the only entity that can issue a Missing Child Alert.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Sign Up to Receive Alerts

What you can do:

Sign up for the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network and receive Missing Child, AMBER, Silver, Green and Missing Endangered Person Alerts. Visit the DOJ's alert system website to do so for free.