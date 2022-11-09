Wisconsin midterms: Barnes loses Senate race, 'We all deserve better'

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson defeated Democrat Mandela Barnes in the midterm elections, keeping a seat in GOP hands while turning back Barnes’ attempt to make history as Wisconsin’s first Black senator.

"I can honestly say I fought the good fight," Barnes said. Barnes, the 35-year-old lieutenant governor and former state representative, vowed to stay involved.

"Unfortunately, we didn't get over the finish line this time," Barnes said. "But I know this movement means so much for all of us. Just because we didn't get across the finish line doesn't mean it's over."

Barnes, surrounded by his parents, supporters and U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, conceded defeat at Milwaukee's Sherman Phoenix Wednesday, Nov. 9, the same location where he launched his campaign in July 2021.

"Obviously, this is not the speech I wanted to give, but I simply cannot thank you for being with me every step of the way," said Barnes.

There was disappointment and sadness after Barnes sought to become the first Black senator from Wisconsin. Johnson won a third term after previously vowing not to serve more than two.

"Yes, there is a somber feeling, but my goodness, we know we did all possible," said Felesia Martin, Democratic Party of Wisconsin vice chair.

The race was one of a handful of tight Senate contests across the country that could determine which party holds majority control.

Johnson said he expected Republicans to do better in the midterm election, saying Democratic policies are "not good for America." Johnson won by just over a point, a more narrow victory than his two previous wins in 2010 and 2016.

"I know that you’re all disappointed, and I’m disappointed, too because we all deserve better but more than that, I’m determined," said Barnes.

After Barnes' supporters watched results come in from Turner Hall Ballroom in Milwaukee Tuesday, many wished they could've woken up to better news, but despite the loss, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin remains hopeful.

"Going forward, a lesson we draw from this is, if you show up for working people in our state, even in a year when the political wins are against Democrats, it’s possible to move mountains," said Ben Wikler, Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair.

Barnes, like many Democrats nationally, tried to make the race about abortion, highlighting Johnson’s long support for overturning Roe v. Wade, and arguing that the millionaire Johnson was out of touch with the concerns of the middle class.

Despite the loss, he thanked his team, supporters and family Wednesday.

"Ready to jump back in, ready to keep going because I know that we’re still in this together, and that’s all I ever needed," said Barnes.

While the campaign might be over, Barnes urged his supporters that now is not the time to check out.

Barnes said he spoke with Johnson Wednesday, telling him he would continue to help make the state into what he knows it can be.

Mandela Barnes' statement

"Wisconsin, I cannot thank you enough. I got into this race in July of last year because I believe that the American Dream – the one that gave me the opportunity to run this campaign – is worth protecting. I believe that our workers and our family farmers and our childrens’ futures are worth fighting for.



"I got into this race because I believe in the Wisconsin promise of a fair shot at success. Whether you’re a dairy farmer in Monroe or a thrift store owner in Superior or a kid born on the corner of 26th and Locust in the heart of Milwaukee. And I believe in that promise today more than I ever have before.



"We didn’t get over the finish line this time. But I know this movement that has meant so much to all of us will keep going. I still believe that better is possible, and I am in this for Wisconsin. Now is not the time for us to tune out. Now is the time for us to double down. To show up like we’ve never shown up before, and make sure that Ron Johnson and every political leader knows they answer to every person in Wisconsin – not just the people who voted for them. Together, we’re going to organize for better, we’re going to fight for better, and one day soon, we’re going to achieve better."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.