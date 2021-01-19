Wisconsin man accused of sabotaging COVID-19 vaccine charged

article

Steven Brandenburg was charged on Tuesday, Jan. 19 with attempted criminal damage to property in Ozaukee County, a misdemeanor, online court records show. Brandenburg is accused of sabotaging 500+ doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Aurora Grafton.

Police in Grafton arrested Brandenburg following an investigation into 57 spoiled vials of the Moderna vaccine, which officials said contained enough doses to inoculate more than 500 people.

Court documents say Brandenburg told police he tried to ruin the doses of coronavirus vaccine because he believed the shots would mutate people’s DNA.

Aurora Medical Center in Grafton

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Last week, the Wisconsin Pharmacy Examining Board voted unanimously to suspend Brandenburg's pharmacy license.

Advertisement

Brandenburg is expected to make his initial appearance in Ozaukee County court on Tuesday afternoon. FOX6 News will have a crew at court to bring you the latest on this case.

This is a developing story.