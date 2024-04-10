Wisconsin Lottery: Mount Pleasant $50,000 Powerball win

article

A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Mount Pleasant for the Monday, April 8, drawing. The winning ticket matched four of five numbers (6-21-23-39-54) including the Powerball (23).

The Monday Powerball winner is the sixth winning ticket of $50,000 or more sold in the Badger State since April 1.

The Frontage Kwik Trip is no stranger to big wins. The Wisconsin retailer sold a $350,000 winning lotto ticket in 2023 and in recent years has sold winning scratch tickets of $30,000, $15,000, and $9,000.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com. Players can also check their tickets using the Wisconsin Lottery mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.

The odds of winning a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338.