Wisconsin Lottery: Menomonee Falls, Tomah see big winners

article

A pair of Wisconsin Lottery players who bought SuperCash! or Powerball tickets for the Saturday, Feb. 17 or Sunday, Feb. 18 drawings hit it big.

A winning $350,000 SuperCash! ticket was purchased at Wittlin's Complete Car Care Food Mart in Menomonee Falls and a winning $150,000 Powerball ticket was sold at Kwik Trip in Tomah.

The winning SuperCash! numbers from the Sunday drawing are 6-12-18-24-30-33.

The winning Kwik Trip Powerball ticket matched four of five numbers (6-28-59-62-69) plus the Powerball (21). The ticket included the $1 Power Play, so the $50,000 prize increased to $150,000 because the 3X multiplier was drawn.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com/winners/claim-prize. Players can also check their tickets using the Wisconsin Lottery mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.

The odds of winning the $350,000 SuperCash! top prize are 1:1,631,312. The odds of winning a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130. For the $1 Power Play add-on option, the odds of a 3X multiplier being drawn on Saturday night were 1:3.3. Power Play does not apply to the jackpot.