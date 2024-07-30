Wisconsin Lottery: $4.3M Megabucks ticket won by Wild Rose man

article

A man from Wild Rose (north of Wautoma) won the largest Wisconsin Lottery prize in 2024. Richard Kiesner won a Megabucks jackpot worth $4.3 million.

Megabucks is only offered in Wisconsin and is one of the Lottery’s longest-running lotto games.

A news release says Kiesner purchased his Megabucks ticket from a Kwik Trip in Redgranite for the July 17 drawing. His winning numbers were 6-8-14-26-33-37.

The Redgranite Megabucks win marked the second time in 2024 the game’s jackpot was hit. In February, a $3.5 million winning Megabucks ticket was sold in Oak Creek.

Megabucks offers two plays for $1. The lotto game has drawings on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday to be included in that day’s drawing. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 6,991,908.