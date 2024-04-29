Wisconsin Lottery wins in Hubertus, Mosinee

article

Wisconsin Lottery retailers sold two big winning tickets to closed out the last weekend in April.

A news release says the excitement started on April 26 when a winning $100,000 All or Nothing ticket was purchased from Piggly Wiggly Supermarket in Hubertus. Officials say the big win came from a "Bonus Ticket" that is part of the All or Nothing Bonus Days limited-time offer.

During April, players who purchase a $2 All or Nothing ticket have a one in seven chance to receive a "Bonus Ticket" for the next Midday drawing. The winning ticket matched 0 of 11 numbers from the Friday Midday drawing. The numbers drawn were 1-6-7-8-10-13-15-16-18-19-21.

On Saturday, Lee's Piggly Wiggly in Mosinee joined in on the fun. The store sold a winning $150,000 Powerball ticket for the April 27 drawing. The ticket included a $1 Power Play option turning a $50,000 win into $150,000 win because of the 3X Power Play multiplier. The winning ticket matched four of five numbers (9-30-53-55-62) plus the Powerball (23).