Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus celebrates history at Capitol

Members of the Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus honored and celebrated Black History Month at the Capitol this week.

Representatives said the month is a presentation of history that is made and celebrated year round. Leaders said Black history celebrations will include a blood drive, story hour, an environmental justice symposium and more.

"It is important that we are engaging young Black folks in these critical conversations," said State Rep. Darrin Madison (D-Milwaukee). "As we think about the opportunities to build a realistic green career pipeline, it's going to be important that Black young people are engaged in that process.

The first event for the Black caucus will be held Feb. 12.