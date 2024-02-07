Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus celebrates history at Capitol

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Black History Month
MILWAUKEE - Members of the Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus honored and celebrated Black History Month at the Capitol this week.

Representatives said the month is a presentation of history that is made and celebrated year round. Leaders said Black history celebrations will include a blood drive, story hour, an environmental justice symposium and more.

"It is important that we are engaging young Black folks in these critical conversations," said State Rep. Darrin Madison (D-Milwaukee). "As we think about the opportunities to build a realistic green career pipeline, it's going to be important that Black young people are engaged in that process.

The first event for the Black caucus will be held Feb. 12. 