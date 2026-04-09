Wisconsin online sports betting bill; Evers signs, negotiations ahead

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The Brief Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill legalizing online sports betting in Wisconsin on Thursday. Online sports betting cannot begin until agreements are negotiated with 11 tribal nations. Evers said he will not support a plan that treats any tribe unfairly in revenue sharing.



Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill on Thursday, April 9, legalizing online sports betting, but bettors may have to wait months before placing wagers.

Bill signed

What we know:

The legislation, Assembly Bill 601 — now 2025 Wisconsin Act 247 — legalizes mobile sports betting in Wisconsin but requires the state to negotiate agreements with the 11 tribal nations that would operate it.

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Gamblers in Wisconsin may have to wait months before placing bets, as online wagering cannot begin until those agreements are finalized. Currently, sports betting is limited to certain tribal casinos, and online wagering remains illegal statewide until those new agreements are finalized.

Under the new law, wagers placed using mobile devices must be conducted through servers physically located on tribal lands, meaning betting activity is considered to take place on those lands. The legislation also requires the wagers to be conducted under existing tribal gaming compacts.

Under the Wisconsin tribal compacts, a percentage of the money tribes earn through that gambling is returned to the state. In 2024, the tribes paid the state just over $66 million from revenue generated at casinos.

Negotiations still ahead

What they're saying:

Evers said the next phase will focus on ensuring fairness among tribal nations.

"The real work begins today," Evers said. "Each of the 11 Tribes must now work diligently-and together-to shape the future of sports betting in Wisconsin. An approach that exacerbates long-standing inequalities among Tribal Nations is not good for Wisconsinites or Wisconsin. I will not entertain it as governor."

Evers said the legislation could allow more tribal nations to benefit from gaming revenue and help support communities across the state.

"This bill means a broader collection of Tribal Nations in Wisconsin could reap the benefits of increased gaming revenues," Evers wrote. "Statewide mobile events or sports wagering could present an opportunity to help level the playing field to ensure every Tribal Nation in Wisconsin can benefit from the increased revenues."

Evers also said revenue generated through expanded sports betting could support mental health programs and efforts to combat the opioid crisis.

"This bill also represents an opportunity for revenue paid into the state to support mental health programs and to combat the opioid crisis," Evers wrote.

The governor emphasized that negotiations with tribal leaders will be critical moving forward, calling the legislation the beginning of a broader conversation.

"This legislation is the beginning of a conversation, not the end of one," Evers wrote. "The real work begins today."

Evers said he supports an approach that allows all tribal nations to participate equally and warned against plans that could benefit some tribes more than others.

Support and opposition

The backstory:

Supporters of the measure include several Wisconsin tribes and the Milwaukee Brewers. They contend people currently are placing bets using offshore sportsbooks or prediction markets or crossing into other states where it’s legal, including neighboring Illinois.

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The Sports Betting Alliance, which represents FanDuel, DraftKings, bet365, BetMGM and Fanatics, opposed the law. They argued that it wouldn’t make financial sense for them to partner with Wisconsin tribes, because federal law requires 60% of gambling revenues must go back to the tribes. They would prefer a state constitutional amendment opening sports betting to all operators.

Across the U.S., state-regulated sportsbooks handled nearly $167 billion of bets last year, generating revenues of nearly $17 billion after winnings were paid out to customers, according to the American Gaming Association. That marked an almost 23% increase over the previous year.

Recreation

Local perspective:

Forest County Potawatomi Community Chairman Brooks Boyd

"This marks an important step forward for Wisconsin’s tribal nations and for the state. This bipartisan legislation respects tribal sovereignty and keeps the economic benefits of mobile sports betting in Wisconsin. We are extremely grateful to Governor Tony Evers and the legislature for their support in advancing this legislation that will help bring a responsible regulatory framework to mobile sports betting in Wisconsin."