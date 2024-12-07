Wisconsin late season deer hunting opportunities in December

article

The Brief Even though the gun deer hunt is over, there are still opportunities for Wisconsin deer hunters in December and January. Opportunities include muzzleloader, anterless-only and the antlerless-only holiday hunt in December. Archery and crossbow seasons remain open through Jan. 5, 2025.



Wisconsin's nine-day gun deer hunt is over, but there are still additional harvest opportunities in December and January.

Late season hunting opportunities (firearm)

Muzzleloader – Dec. 2-11

Statewide Antlerless-Only Hunt – Dec. 12 - 15

Antlerless-Only Holiday Hunt – Dec. 24 - Jan. 1, 2025, in select Farmland Zone units

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says hunters may use any unfilled antlerless harvest authorization during any of these hunts, but the authorization must be used in the zone, county and land type designated on the harvest authorization.

Only antlerless deer may be harvested during the statewide antlerless-only and antlerless-only holiday hunts, regardless of weapon type.

Wisconsin’s archery and crossbow seasons remain open statewide through Jan. 5, 2025. These seasons extend until Jan. 31, 2025, in metro subunits and certain deer management units. Hunters should double-check the hunting regulations and refer to the season structure map for information about the area they hunt.

Deer Harvest Registration

All harvested deer must be registered electronically by 5 p.m. the day after recovery. The fastest and most convenient way to register your deer is through the GameReg system. The unique harvest authorization number associated with each permit is required.

Hunters have three options to register their deer:

Proper registration provides accurate harvest data for DNR wildlife managers and County Deer Advisory Councils for the management of deer in Wisconsin.

Hunter resources

The DNR also reminds hunters of online resources available on the DNR’s Online Deer Camp, including hunting regulations, shooting hours and other resources. Hunters can also find public lands open to hunting using the DNR’s Public Access Lands webpage.