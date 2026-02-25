Wisconsin intercity bus services provide updated transportation options

article

The Brief WisDOT and five private bus partners have updated intercity routes to better connect rural areas with hubs like Milwaukee and Chicago. A new route has been launched to provide direct bus service between La Crosse and Green Bay. The announcement includes a shuffle of service providers across multiple state-supported routes to ensure continued regional connectivity.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced on Wednesday, Feb. 25, updated services to state-supported bus routes that connect residents and visitors to rural and mid-sized communities as well as big cities in the region. This is being done in partnership with Greyhound, Indian Trails, Jefferson Lines, Lamers Bus and Wisconsin Transit Lines.

Transportation options

What we know:

A news release says WisDOT supports multiple intercity bus routes that provide service to and from smaller communities and link travelers to regional hubs including Milwaukee, Chicago and Minneapolis.

Wednesday's announcement updates the service providers on many of these routes and includes the launch of a new bus route, Route 11, that travels from La Crosse to Green Bay.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Routes supported by WisDOT are listed below, including the new route:

*New service provider on the route.

Find more information and WisDOT supported intercity bus routes, schedules and ticketing information.