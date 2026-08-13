Wisconsin I-94 expansion project faces potential two-year delay

The Brief A major I-94 expansion project in Milwaukee County could face a potential two-year delay. A letter written by the Wisconsin DOT secretary said utility relocations along the corridor led to a 1.3% project cost increase. The Wisconsin DOT is trying to reduce delays by shifting future budget funds.



It could be a big headache for drivers who take I-94 frequently. The massive project to expand a stretch of the interstate in Milwaukee County could take even longer than expected.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says this is primarily due to budgetary concerns.

I-94 expansion project

What they're saying:

"The current estimate for the seven ongoing major projects, excluding SE Mega projects, is $6,437.3 million. This is $18.0 million, or 0.3%, higher when compared to the same seven major projects from the February 2026 estimate," the Wisconsin DOT secretary said in a letter addressed to the Transportation Projects Commission.

The report went on to say the project now "shows a 1.3% cost increase when compared to the February 2026 report.

This reported increase is for the I-94 EW Project and is due to a potential two-year project delay caused by the significant utility relocations along the corridor and the impacts on work zones and through-traffic."

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The department is trying to reduce or eliminate the possible delay by moving forward with the project in portions and shifting funds from a future budget. The East-West project includes lane expansions and the reconstruction of multiple interchanges.

The Department of Transportation said the project addresses aging pavement and high crash rates. The project is expected to be completed by 2033. These potential delays would push it back to 2025.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s reporter and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.