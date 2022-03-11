Wisconsin Humane Society Pet Telethon; FOX6 hosts today!
The cute factor is out of control this morning with our FOX6 and Wisconsin Humane Society Pet Telethon!
MILWAUKEE - Helping those who do so much to help animals, that’s the goal of the Pet Telethon happening today the Wisconsin Humane Society. Brian is there all morning learning more about their mission and how to adopt a furry little friend.
Imagine a home with 93 dogs - It’s definitely bot the most ideal situation
Brian is with one of the four-legged friends that’s now thriving after getting help from the organization’s emergency response team.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Our phone bank is open Friday, March 11 from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. -- and our volunteers will gladly take your donation. CALL 414-800-1446.
You can also donate online or text WHS to 91999.
There are fewer things more precious than a baby kitten and the Wisconsin Humane Society wants you to know they have some that you can foster
Brian is at their annual Pet Telethon with details on how to help their most vulnerable animals.
The Wisconsin Humane Society’s annual telethon to benefit homeless animals is going on today
Brian is at their Milwaukee location with info on how the organization helps animals that come from unfortunate situations.
Helping those who do so much to help animals, that’s the goal of today’s Pet Telethon happening at the Wisconsin Humane Society
Brian is there learning all about the services they can provide for your pet.
All different kinds of animals come to the Wisconsin Human Society for all types of reasons
Brian is with their wildlife supervisor who get them ready for their next stages of life.